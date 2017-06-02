Preparations for ICC Champions Trophy continue with warm-up matches

You seem to have come here with your own mindset.

“They bat right down to number nine or 10”. It’s different for them. “But for players, that is the general feedback that we have to be on the top of our game, no matter what, from ball one of the first game”.

Last time, Australia were amongst the weakest teams in the competition but this time, they will be coming with a team comprising of the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, and Glenn Maxwell, just to name a few. “A lot of players from other countries have echoed the same feeling about how much talent India is throwing up from IPL and it will continue to happen”. “And, we believe these are the three factors that determine how you play in conditions such as England and how far we can go in a tournament like the Champions Trophy“, Kohli said. “We are in a good head-space going into this tournament”. In that respect, he said, the degree of competitiveness in the Champions Trophy was higher than in the World Cup.

Sarfraz has gotten off to a positive start in his captaincy tenure and he will be determined to not only win against India, but help Pakistan secure the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time. There is no room for error in Champions Trophy as compared with the World Cup.

“It’s similar with guys like Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Billings, all those guys who went out there, you can see the development that’s gone on within their games”.

“I think the only challenge I feel is taking care of your body”. We just wanted to enjoy ourselves and then we ended up winning the tournament. A suicide bomb that exploded shortly after the end of a concert by United States pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday killed 22 people and injured dozens more. In Test cricket, we have been able to reach the top with that mindset, having the hunger to win.

“Too much burden was on MS (Dhoni)”, said Kohli.

Kohli revealed that he would like to see Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh roll back the years and play with same freedom as they did during the last ODI series against England.

“But in Champions Trophy, you have to be on the top of your game from game one”.

Williamson is familiar with being a part of thrilling one-day series in England but hopes his team will fare better this year after squandering a 2-1 lead over England in a best-of-five one-day series in 2015. Rohit and Shikhar were a revelation as an opening pair.

Bangladesh will make a comeback to Champions Trophy after 2006 at the cost of West Indies. “The hype around India-Pakistan game not always in our control”.

“We needed to strengthen our lower middle order contribution”, Kohli said.

Kohli, however warned his team against any sort of complacency.

For India’s best batsman, T20 and ODIs shouldn’t be mixed as only benefit is the game time irrespective of the format. “You need to play according to the situation and we need to get used to the conditions quickly as possible”, the skipper signed off. “Hopefully this will encourage people to come into the sport and for the guys already involved to keep getting better and hopefully we’ll see more guys from the Bradford area get into the Yorkshire and worldwide set-ups”. It’s different for different people.