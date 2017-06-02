Probe turns up heat on Macron’s squeaky-clean pledges

French prosecutors said they had launched a preliminary investigation into a 2011 property deal involving Richard Ferrand, a minister who is a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said Wednesday that only the justice system, and not media reports, can decide whether the actions by Territorial Cohesion Minister Richard Ferrand and European Affairs Minister Mareille de Sarnez are worth prosecuting.

The affair is an embarrassment to Macron, who is engaged in a morality campaign to clean up French politics just one week from the first round of vital parliamentary elections.

Recalling the fake jobs scandal involving former prime minister Francois Fillon, the justice minister said it would be forbidden for parliamentarians and ministers to hire members of their family.

Fillon had been leading the race until it emerged that his wife and two of his children earned almost a million euros for suspected fake jobs as parliamentary assistants. Macron won the election in part on promises to renew French political practices and figures from top to bottom.

But the pressure was on Ferrand because he was a trailblazer for Macron’s En Marche (On the Move) movement, among the first to sign onto the initiative that swept him to the presidency.

He told France Inter radio on Wednesday: “I am an honest man”.

Bayrou said the bill would restore confidence in the political class.

“I made a decision to organize the judicial police from Rennes [Brittany’s capital] to initiate a preliminary investigation [into the case]”, Eric Mathais, public prosecutor from the Breton city of Brest, northwest France, said in a statement.

In an interview with Franceinfo, Ferrand said that his son was indeed hired on a salary of €1,266 a month when another parliamentary assistant had to step down at short notice due to health issues.

Apart from fighting nepotism, the legislation proposes the creation of a “democracy bank” to help parties fund their election campaigns and to introduce bans on officials convicted of corruption or fraud from holding office for up to 10 years.

The affair is the lone snag in an otherwise trouble-free start to Macron’s tenure, during which he has been praised for standing up to US President Donald Trump and taking a firm line with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Macron’s rivals on the left and right have seized on the controversy to try win back ground lost to the centrist in the run-up to the June 11-18 parliamentary vote.

He is tipped by pollsters to win a majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, after sweeping to power promising a non-partisan government that would bring in laws to break the mould of past governance in France and curb corruption in the corridors of power.