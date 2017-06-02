Protests, new climate pledges after Trump’s Paris pullout

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change“, he said in a statement.

“It’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the USA administration”, she said, adding that Europe’s biggest economy will continue to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris accord. The bulk of the decisions which drive USA climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society.

“The years to 2020 will be crucial in determining if the worst effects of climate change can be avoided”.

Germany’s environment minister underscored that Friday, saying “there will be no new deal with the United States” on climate change. And yet, under the Paris Accord, billions of dollars that ought to be invested right here in America will be sent to the very countries that have taken our factories and our jobs away from us.

“I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”. He continued to say he would attempt to negotiate a new deal.

Under the Paris deal agreed in 2015, world nations vowed steps to keep the worldwide rise in temperatures “well below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times. This is how the world reacted to the decision.

United States president’s decision is “extremely regrettable” but Germany and other countries are more determined than ever to tackle climate change, chancellor says.

The deal itself, which sets out the goal of limiting emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, is binding under worldwide law. He said they “will bet on the green economy, because the green economy is the good economy, it is the economy of the future”.

University of Toronto political scientist Matthew Hoffman says any decision U.S. President Donald Trump makes on climate will have a big impact north of the border, no matter what Canadian politicians decide to do. The leaders of Chevvron and Exxon also reconfirmed their commitment to the agreement, according to The Telegraph. However, she didn’t go as far as other European leaders.

Trump, however, said he will stick to the process laid out in the Paris agreement – which could take the U.S. four years to leave the deal coinciding with the next presidential election, meaning Americans could have the final word on the decision.

Shortly after Musk’s withdrawal Disney CEO Robert Iger also quit Trump’s advisory panel and his tweet was retweeted by Musk who clearly supports the deal.