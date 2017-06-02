PSU to announce major changes on Greek life

Authorities say the 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey died in February, after falling down steps during an alcohol-fueled pledge ceremony.

“Greek life at Penn State is broken.must be fixed.expell students.fire advisors”, were some of the changes mentioned in the letter.

In the wake of their son Timothy’s death, James and Evelyn Piazza demanded change.

After he fell down a set of basement stairs, members of the fraternity waited for nearly 12 hours before calling 9-1-1, and an investigation revealed members did not heed concerns and warning signs about his condition and tried to hid evidence of drinking, according to a grand jury report.

On Thursday, Dr. Barron said, “The board and the university will be talking about all the implications of having a very different relationship with Greek life than we have now”, Dr. Barron said. The school also permanently shut down the Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter.

In response, Penn State said in a statement that the university’s “focus is on solutions to the problems of student alcohol misuse, hazing and other misconduct”.

They also recommended stronger policies that would create more clearly defined rules against hazing, allow for random spot inspections of fraternity houses and require the expulsion of anyone found to be providing alcohol to underage students.

University officials are expected to discuss plans to advance student safety at public session today at 1 p.m.

“You now have an obligation to make the appropriate statements and changes to make sure this never happens again”, the letter reads.