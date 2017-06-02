Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree

The parade’s board of directors said in a statement that Lopez Rivera will march June 11 in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade – “not as an honoree but as a humble Puerto Rican and grandfather“.

“I hope, despite this controversy, we can get this conversation back to what I believe they were trying to highlight which is the extraordinarily unfair way Puerto Rico is being treated by the United States government right now”, de Blasio says.

It said the National Freedom Hero title was specially designated for Lopez Rivera, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Unfortunately, the parade and the plight of Puerto Rico have been overshadowed by needless controversy.

The move came after the massive parade down Fifth Avenue lost most of its major sponsors following the decision to honor Lopez Rivera. “Puerto Rico and its 3.5 million people, many of whom are family and loved ones of New Yorkers, are in the midst of an economic collapse and health care crisis that threatens their future”.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, both Democrats, are still marching, as are numerous other city officials. “This should be our singular focus when it comes to Puerto Rico and our city’s parade”.

Lopez Rivera, who was just released from federal custody after nearly 36 years, was a leader of FALN, a Puerto Rican nationalist group that claimed responsibility for many bombings in the United States in the 1970s.

One of the worst of those attacks was at Fraunces Tavern in lower Manhattan in 1975, in which four people were killed and many more injured. Earlier last month, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced he’d be boycotting the parade.

Coca-Cola, Goya Foods and the New York Yankees are among the companies and organizations that have withdrawn support for the parade. WABC-TV is proud to be the English TV broadcast provider for this event.

The Staten Island Assemblywoman hailed news that FALN founder will decline to be honored at this year’s Puerto Rican Day Parade following a widespread backlash – but slammed the pols for sticking by him in the first place.