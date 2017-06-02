Pulling out of Paris accord won’t change climate reality

China said on Thursday it will stick to the Paris climate deal as the world awaited an announcement by US President Donald Trump on whether to keep the United States in the global pact to fight climate change.

– The German, French and Italian political leadership have issued a joint statement saying they “regret” the decision made by the U.S. president.

A short time earlier, Mr Trump told the media: “We’re getting out”, at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris Accord’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens.

President Donald Trump announces the United States withdrawal from the Paris pact. She says Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord “leaves American workers & families behind”.

“The Paris Agreement will endure”.

China is the world’s biggest polluter. He said he would consider re-entry if the US could get a better deal.

“I can not, in good conscience, support a deal that punishes the United States”, he said, decrying the “draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”.

The pullout will align the United States with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the accord. It’s unclear why the US would need to start such negotiations given that the climate agreement gave each country the ability to set its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Now the US stands with only Syria and Nicaragua as countries on the sidelines.

“Nothing can and will stop us from doing so”, she said in a brief statement to reporters.

“The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration”, he said in a statement.

Rumors began to circulate last month of Trump’s plans to take the United States out of the Paris agreement, in which 195 countries have pledged to work together to reduce carbon emissions and pollution worldwide in order to safeguard the planet for future generations. “President Trump is not putting America first, he is tethering it to the past”.

Macron seemed to hint at that in his speech, at one point speaking directly to Americans and encouraging them to work with like-minded people overseas.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, he wrote on Facebook. “It means helping coastal communities from Louisiana to the Solomon Islands”, Solheim said, adding that it also means protecting food security and building stability to avoid adding yet more refugees to what is already an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis.

Ever the showman, the 70-year-old Trump gave his decision a reality TV-style tease, refusing to indicate his preference either way until his announcement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his disappointment in a telephone call with Trump.

Trump’s decision strikes a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distances the USA from many allies.

Among the scientific community, Britain’s prestigious Royal Society said Trump’s decision would hamper U.S. innovation in cleaner technology.

Bainimarama said the rest of the world remained committed to the Paris deal, known as COP 21, struck in 2015 and signed by more than 190 countries.

NY governor Andrew Cuomo, California governor Edmund Brown Jr., and Washington state governor Jay Inslee said they’re forming a coalition of states committed to fighting climate change. This is how the world reacted to the decision.

“We don’t want other countries laughing at us anymore and they won’t”, Trump declared.