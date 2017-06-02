Putin denies Russian meddling in US election

The Russian president praised Trump as “a straightforward person, a frank person”.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

“On a state level we haven’t been involved in this, we aren’t planning to be involved in it”.

Dismissing Indian fears over growing Russia-Pakistan relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told an Indian journalist that while his country had a “deep cooperation” with India, that could not preclude ties with other countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, saying the claims lack substance.

“Today we see the wide geographic scope of the organization – 18 member states, observers and dialogue partners”, Sputnik quoted Khakimov as saying.

“Most importantly, I am deeply convinced that no kind of hackers can substantially influence the course of an election campaign in another country”, Putin said.

Putin’s clarification comes at a time when the intelligence agencies in the US believe that Russian Federation used disinformation, data thefts, leaks, and social media trolls in an effort to give an advantage to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 Presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashed out at critics who are accusing his country of trying to interfere in the 2016 American presidential election by likening them to anti-Semites.

During an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Putin told global media that those cyber disrupters might wake up in “high spirits” and want to act out – simply on behalf of their country.

Some observers noted that Putin’s latest statement that individual Russian hackers working independently might have taken it upon themselves to launch cyberattacks against the USA represents a significant shift from his previous position when he insisted that no Russian hackers were involved in cyberattacks against US institutions and campaign organizations during the 2016 general election.

Asked if Russia is happy to see divisions in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation over Trump’s push for members to increase defense spending, the Russian leader responded on an acerbic note that Moscow would be happy to see the meltdown of the alliance he described as a Cold War relic.

In response to Clinton’s claim that “there’s no doubt now that Russian Federation has used cyberattacks against all kinds of organizations in our country, and I am deeply concerned about this”, Trump said it actually could’ve been “someone sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds”.

The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump’s.

“If they have patriotic leanings, they may try to add their contribution to the fight against those who speak badly about Russian Federation”, he said during an exclusive interaction with editors of worldwide news agencies.

In comments to reporters at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin likened hackers to “artists”, who could act on behalf of Russian Federation if they felt its interests were being threatened.

Relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated during the administration of former US President Barack Obama over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the crisis in Syria.

France also expressed concern about Russian meddling in its elections after Putin publicly indicated Kremlin’s preference for Emmanuel Macron’s far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

He predicted that the current strain in relations will ease, because “it’s counterproductive and harmful”.

However, US intelligence officials remain unconvinced.

Russian Federation and Japan never signed a peace treaty after the four islets in the Kuril archipelago fell under Soviet control at the end of World War II. The US, do you have (close relations)? he said, speaking through an interpreter.

“We welcome the conclusion of the the General Framework Agreement and Credit protocol for Units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant“, according to a vision document issued after the talks between both leaders.