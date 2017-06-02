Putin on Trump’s withdrawal from Paris Accord: ‘Don’t worry, be happy’

Earlier this week, Putin denied the Russian state had directed any hacking operations created to influence the USA election – though he did say Russian “patriots” could have been behind the plot on their own accord.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said he did not want to judge Trump for his decision, but thought Washington could have remained in the 2015 Paris climate pact by amending the scale of existing us undertakings.

The Kremlin strongman launched a blistering attack on accusations he said were baseless that Moscow was behind a hacking and influence campaign aimed at getting Donald Trump elected.

Asserting that United States has always remained Russia’s significant trade partner, President Putin said that only strong trade and investment ties might ensure a reliable safety net from political volatility. “No hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America”.

“On a state level we haven’t been involved in this, we aren’t planning to be involved in it”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017.

“It’s an important global agreement on climate change”, May said Friday. Mr. Macron said discussion with Russian Federation region is vital in tackling a number of global disputes.

Putin further said that just because Russian Federation has a “special relationship” with India, it does not mean India should be restricted in having contacts with other “partnering countries”.

“We don’t think to ratify this deal by presenting before the Grand National Assembly of Turkey since our problems are resolved”, he added.

The Russian president praised Trump as “a straightforward person, a frank person” and noted that while some see Trump’s lack of political background as a disadvantage, he sees it as beneficial because “he has a fresh set of eyes”.

Snowden, 33, was given asylum in Russian Federation in 2013 after leaking classified information about USA spy operations.

Saying that India-Russia relations have continuously strengthened over the years irrespective of changes in the world, Modi said there was an underlying trust in the ties between the two countries.

Putin lamented the lost economic opportunities on Friday, saying that trade between the US and Russian Federation has dramatically declined.

Russian Federation and Japan never signed a peace treaty after the four islets in the Kuril archipelago fell under Soviet control at the end of World War II.

“During the entire negotiations, we’ve said that this deal was not fair for Turkey and was not compatible with our interests but we’ve taken on the responsibility for the continuation in the fight against climate change”.

“Now we can dump it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said.