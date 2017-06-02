Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “falling apart” would help Russia, but he said he does not see the 28-member defense alliance crumbling just yet.

Putin said Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Russians should be prepared for increased USA presence along Russia’s eastern border, if Japan regains control of the Kuril Islands.

While he maintained Thursday that the Russian government wasn’t behind the attacks, he said hackers anywhere could make their efforts appear that they came from the state.

On Friday, Putin said the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee overshadow the fact that the leaked emails were genuine and revealed unpleasant truth. In a summit last week, U.S. President Donald Trump created alarm among allies by reprimanding them for not contributing enough for their defense and declining to specifically endorse NATO’s mutual defense clause.

“It was true information, was it so important who leaked it?” he said.

“The problem isn’t us, the problem is inside USA politics”, he said.

Mr Putin scoffed at the United States focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Mr Trump’s team, saying the envoy was just doing his job. Jacques Audibert said, “Putin likes these big symbolic things”. “He found the right approach to those groups of the population, to those voters whom he targeted”.

Putin also criticized USA eavesdropping on its own allies like Germany, saying such activity inevitably backfired. Trump has similarly accused Democrats of politicizing congressional and federal investigations into the interference.

“What else the ambassador is supposed to do?”

Later, when the moderator asked which side of the climate change debate he stood, and whether he disagreed with Trump’s stand, Modi remained diplomatically neutral. “Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us”, he said.