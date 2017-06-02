Russian Federation has denied any connection with hackers accused of having leaked US Democrat documents shortly before the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential poll.

He also denies that Russian Federation is doing any organized hacking like this “on the state level”, because they “do not need it”.

Putin said the Kurile Islands, a chain of islands in the Far East where Moscow and Tokyo have rival territorial claims, were “quite a convenient place” to deploy Russian military hardware to respond to such threats.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia admitted on Thursday that “patriotically-minded” Russian hackers acting on their own initiative might have launched cyberattacks against the USA and other European countries.

In comments to reporters at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin likened hackers to “artists”, who could act on behalf of Russian Federation if they felt its interests were being threatened. “The hackers are the same”.

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions – which are right from their point of view – to the fight against those who say bad things about Russian Federation”, he said.

“No hackers can have a radical impact on an election campaign in another country”, Putin said. “No hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America”.

Vladimir Putin has praised Donald Trump as “a straightforward person” and claimed the current “Russo-phobic hysteria” in the United States was aimed at preventing them working together.

After Mueller’s appointment, Trump said in a statement: “As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity”. Putin added that while some see Trump’s lack of political background as a disadvantage, he sees it as beneficial because “he has a fresh set of eyes”.

“I think that he was totally right when he said it could have been someone sitting on their bed or somebody intentionally inserted a flash drive with the name of a Russian national, or something like that”, Mr Putin told Le Figaro, referring to Mr Trump. That’s one of the alleged weapons Russian Federation uses to meddle in elections.

The FBI’s counterintelligence investigation is trying to determine whether the Russians were given assurances by people associated with President Trump.

But on Thursday, the head of France’s cybersecurity agency said it found no sign that the Russian hacking group APT28, also known as FancyBear, was behind a large-scale hack of emails and data from Macron’s campaign.

The Russian president argued that the recent worsening of relations between the West and Russia might have prompted some “patriotically-minded” Russian hackers to act on their own.

Meanwhile, Russia remains under USA and European Union sanctions because of its involvement in the Ukraine conflict and annexation of Crimea.