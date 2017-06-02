Putin Rejects Hacking Or Manipulations In Russian Elections

“I can say that only on the second morning did our president excuse us from our duties, our small group of PMs and administration employees”.

“If you remember, when the invasion of Crimea and the destabilization of eastern Ukraine took place, Vladimir Putin said, ‘I don’t know who these people are.it seems there are patriotically minded Ukrainians and Russians who want the Crimea to be part of Russia“, Zakaria said. Putin continued to deny state involvement in the attacks, instead suggesting that the attacks were staged by Russians acting independently.

“The fight that Russia leads is for legitimate interests and I emphasize that”, said the Russian president, insisting that several nations were trying to create reasons to aggravate the situation with Moscow and, in order to achieve that endeavor, were pulling excuses from thin air.

“We are concerned about our security”, Putin said.

However, he maintained his earlier stance that none of the hacking-related activities were state-backed, reports said.

Without naming any particular country, Putin said that Russian Federation has faced attempts to hurt its legitimate interests.

Putin further said that just because Russian Federation has a special relationship with India, it does not mean India should be restricted in having contacts with other partnering countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to suggest Thursday that “patriotic hackers” may have meddled in the USA election, but insisted that none of their potential activities were state-backed.

Some observers noted that Putin’s latest statement that individual Russian hackers working independently might have taken it upon themselves to launch cyberattacks against the USA represents a significant shift from his previous position when he insisted that no Russian hackers were involved in cyberattacks against US institutions and campaign organizations during the 2016 general election.

While speaking to the media, Putin said Russian Federation had not taken part in the hacking during France’s recent presidential election.

“They might have read a certain article and if they are in the patriotic mood, then they start making their contributions the way they see it positive towards the Russian image”, Putin told reporters, according to an Associated Press translation.

The comments were notable because it is the first time Putin has said that Russians could have been involved in the hacks that targeted the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign team during the 2016 election.

“If they come under the sovereignty of Japan, there is the possibility that USA military bases could be placed there”, Putin said in St. Petersburg on June 1 in a session with representatives of major news agencies. He answered questions on a range of topics including Russia’s alleged meddling in the United States elections and his opinion on Trump, who took charge of the White House in January.

Addressing the June 1 meeting, Putin asserted that “no hackers can fundamentally influence outcome of an election in another country”. Its experts were immediately dispatched when documents stolen from the Macron campaign leaked online on May 5 in the closing hours of the presidential race. “If they feel patriotic, they try to make what they see as a fair contribution to the struggle against those who speak ill of Russian Federation”.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin added that in his view, even if Pyongyang drops its nuclear and missile programs someday, Washington will still continue to deploy missile shields in the region under certain pretexts. “We are thinking about ways to neutralize possible threats at long distance”.