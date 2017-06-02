He made the comments to NBC News’ Megyn Kelly’ who moderated a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

His lawyer said in January Snowden had the right to remain in Russia until 2020 and to apply for Russian citizenship next year.

He called for efforts to maintain and even accelerate the current positive situation of economic growth, in a bid to ensure that Russian Federation achieves its previously set goal of realizing a growth rate higher than world average by the year 2020.

Putin also said that India was facing a serious problem on account of terrorism and it was not an “imaginary thing”.

And Putin’s remark to Kelly that the TV host’s young daughter could have pinned responsibility on Russia is reminiscent of Trump’s remark, during a debate, that “somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds” could have hacked Democratic National Committee during the campaign, not Russian operatives. “We people do not have the right to take more than necessary from the nature”, he said. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington.

Mr Putin insisted it was perfectly normal for Mr Kislyak to try to establish contacts and discuss future ties, adding that he had not discussed specifics. “There were no agreements”.

By distributing 40 crore LED bulbs, India has in the last three years saved energy “which will help the humankind in environment protection”, he said. We didn’t even come close to that. The US president told North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies that they need to start paying a fairer share of the costs of the alliance, but that he no longer thinks North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is obsolete.

Modi also sidestepped a question on which side he stood after Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Change accord.

Vladimir Putin has told world leaders “don’t worry, be happy” following President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

“Now, we could blame this all on American imperialism, that it’s all their fault”, he continued.