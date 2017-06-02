Putin: Russian meddling “fiction” invented by Democrats

The agreement on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria is an “extremely important milestone” for peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

During the fraught election campaign, Macron’s camp banned two Russian news outlets – state-funded Sputnik news agency and RT TV channel – from having media access to his campaign headquarters, saying they were spreading propaganda rather than reporting real news.

Addressing his presidential election campaign, he said: “Russia Today and Sputnik were agents of influence in this campaign and, on several occasions, disseminated lies about myself and my campaign”.

Macron accused Russian hackers of targeting his campaign in the days leading up to the election.

He lamented a lack of commonly agreed rules to govern cyberspace and said nations “must work collectively, not just with two or three Western countries, but on a global scale”.

The Versailles exhibition commemorates a visit to France 300 years ago by Peter the Great, known for his European tastes. He said he wasn’t sure if France’s Syria policy was “independent” because it was part of a US-led alliance, adding that Paris and Moscow had points of disagreement and agreement over Syria.

Towards the end of the meeting Macron said that reopening the French embassy in Syria is not a priority at the moment.

Moscow said that Khan Sheikhoun tragedy took place after a Syrian air strike hit a terrorist warehouse containing toxic substances, but stressed that Damascus did not launch a chemical attack against its own people.

Mr Putin declined to comment on the media ban, but brushed off the hacking allegations, saying: “Actions can not be based on hunches, hunches that are moreover unconfirmed”.

It’s little wonder, then, that talks between the two leaders at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris ran a little longer than expected.

Macron had also said Monday that France would respond immediately to any use of these arms.

The Russian strongman, who hosted Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen for talks during the election race, also shrugged off allegations that Russian hackers infiltrated Macron’s campaign.

Using the incident as a pretext, U.S. warships fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea at the Shayrat airfield in Syria’s central province of Homs on April 7.

Commenting on anti-Russian sanctions, Macron warned that new sanctions against Russia may only be caused by escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

Putin, for his part, said sanctions imposed by western countries on Russian Federation over its activities in Ukraine would not help stabilise the situation in the east of the country where it borders Russian Federation. As Putin stepped out of his vehicle, many people pulled out their cameras to capture the greeting between the two leaders.

“I will not give an inch on this”, he said.