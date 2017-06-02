President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that some “patriotic” individuals may have engaged in hacking but insisted Russian Federation as a country has never done it, and he pledged Thursday to wait out USA political battles to forge constructive ties with President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in Russia, Modi said his government took the Digital India initiative to bridge the digital divide, which can create problems.

“Help us restore normal political dialogue”, Putin said. “I will be demanding in my exchanges with Russian Federation”, the 39-year-old president told reporters at the end of the G7 summit on Saturday, where the Western leaders agreed to consider new measures against Moscow if the situation in Ukraine did not improve”, He added.

“We’re not doing this on the state level”, he said.

He added Russian Federation will promote bilateral projects with the USA for “constructive” cooperation.

He said negotiations for a free trade agreement with the Russia-backed Eurasian Economic Union would also further boost bilateral ties. He did not betray the interests of his country.

In this photo taken Thursday, June 1, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets ANSA Director General Giuseppe Cerbone, right, at his meeting with heads of global news agencies at the St. Petersburg I.

In contrast to US President Donald Trump, who once labeled Snowden “a traitor and a disgrace“, the Russian president believes the whistleblower has not done anything “which would have been pernicious to his own country or his own people“.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, he said. “If you look at all missed opportunities and lost profits, to analyze, then you’ll reach a conclusion that this is very damaging for everyone”, Putin said.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s meetings with members of Trump’s team have been a focus of the congressional investigation.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government’s investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russian Federation has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

“What else is the ambassador supposed to do?”

Commenting on Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Putin refrained from criticizing the move and called for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters the Russian government was lending India $4.2 billion from next year for a 10-year period to help cover construction costs.

Earlier, Mr Putin urged US business executives to help improve Russian-US relations, amid continuing Western sanctions.