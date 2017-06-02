Russian hacking of elections has been at the centre of a controversy since the United States elections that gave Donald Trump the presidency.

“Russian President Putin had said earlier also that Russia’s relationship with other countries will not dilute its relationship with India“, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told media in St Petersburg.

Putin added that while some see Trump’s lack of political background as a disadvantage, he sees it as beneficial because “he has a fresh set of eyes”. “Secondly, I can imagine that some purposefully does that, building the chain of these attacks in a way to make it seem that Russian Federation is the source of these attacks”. As is known, the first unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant was put into operation, the construction of which used the most modern and reliable Russian technologies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “falling apart” would help Russia, but he said he does not see the 28-member defense alliance crumbling just yet. However, he compared hackers to artists, stating that “like artists who get up and paint all day, hackers spend their time attacking adversaries”. “The hackers are the same. They wake up in the morning, they read about some developments in worldwide affairs, and if they have a patriotic mindset, then they try to make their own contribution the way they consider right into the fight against those who have bad things to say about Russian Federation”, he added.

Addressing the June 1 meeting, Putin asserted that “no hackers can fundamentally influence outcome of an election in another country”.

Putin also said that “no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America”.

President Vladimir Putin has ridiculed the US focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of President Donald Trump’s team, saying that the envoy was only doing his job. His lawyer said in January Snowden had the right to remain in Russia until 2020 and to apply for Russian citizenship next year.

The Russian president inadvertently praised the hackers who attack “those speaking ill of Russia”, and claimed it is part of a larger “justified fight”.

“Missile defense will damage the balance of stability in the world”, Putin said.

When asked about what advice he would give Trump on how to handle political matters, Putin responded: “A man like Trump does not need advice, especially when it comes to internal political matters”.

He said the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee overshadow the fact that the leaked emails were genuine and revealed unpleasant truth.

In an interview in his office Thursday with The Associated Press, Guillaume Poupard said the Macron campaign hack “was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin today for the first time appeared to acknowledge the possibility that Russian hackers could have been involved in the cyber-attacks that targeted the 2016 US election, speculating that it could have been individual “patriotically inclined” Russian hackers who carried out the attacks.

He noted that Russian Federation can work constructively with any German leader, adding that he had good ties with German Chancellor Angela Merkel despite some differences.