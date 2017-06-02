Putin to corporate America: ‘Help’ President Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on U.S. businessmen on Friday to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S. -Russia relations were in the interest of both nations. “We are inviting our partners to localize their production in Russia“, Putin said at a meeting with representatives of Russian and Indian businesses on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He added that IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers could have been easily rigged and couldn’t stand as evidence.

“India is sixth biggest manufacturer in the world and we want to raise the share of manufacturing in GDP from 16 per cent to 25 per cent”, he said. “Technology experts can invent anything and put the blame on anyone”.

Putin’s clarification comes at a time when the intelligence agencies in the United States (US) believe that Russian Federation used disinformation, data thefts, leaks, and social media trolls in an effort to give an advantage to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 Presidential elections. He described the focus on Kislyak’s contacts as “catastrophic nonsense”.

“I believe that if a sound, pragmatic look is taken at this situation, where mutually beneficial economic contacts are curtailed, it will become clear that it can not suit Russian or United States businesses”, he said.

He said the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee overshadow the fact that the leaked emails were genuine and revealed unpleasant truth.

He asks Putin whether, as a former KGB agent, he despises Snowden – who was given refuge in Russian Federation after he initiated one of the largest data leaks in U.S. history. “It was necessary to apologize to the people and vow not to make such mistakes in the future”.

It said the relationship covers all areas of cooperation, including in the spheres of political relations, security, trade and economy, military and technical field, energy, scientific, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and foreign policy.

He added that while watching the US campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going “over the top”.

Nevertheless, asked if he agreed with what Snowden did, Putin says “no”.

Yet speaking in an interview with Oliver Stone for a series called The Putin Interviews, which airs on Showtime on June 12, the Russian president also defended Snowden, a former NSA contractor who is now living in exile in Moscow.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s meetings with members of Trump’s team have been a focus of the congressional investigation.