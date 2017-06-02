Russian President Vladimir Putin once again rejected accusations that Russia is behind influential cyberattacks in the West, but said it was “theoretically possible” that freelance groups who think they are working in the country’s interest could be behind them.

The comments made by Putin on Thursday that Russia did not conduct cyber attacks “on the state level” in the USA election and that individual freelance Russian hackers were likely at play, sounded similar to what he said in 2014.

“The hackers are the same”. Mr Putin repeated denials that Russia’s government had anything to do with hacking elections, after USA officials accused the Kremlin of interfering in the 2016 presidential vote to help Mr Trump defeat Mrs Hillary Clinton.

“I’m deeply convinced that no hackers can radically influence another country’s election campaign”, he said.

Former FBI Director James Comey is slated to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 on the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s election campaign and the Russian government.

Russian Federation were accused in April of targeting Macron’s campaign. However, he may have relevant information, investigators believe.

The former leader of the UK Independence Party had “raised the interest” of FBI investigators due to his connections with Mr Trump and Julian Assange’s Wikileaks, which published leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee during the campaign.

“India is sixth biggest manufacturer in the world and we want to raise the share of manufacturing in GDP from 16 per cent to 25 per cent”, he said.

India and Russian Federation have not seen ups and downs in bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“I consider it extremely doubtful that I could be a person of interest to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as I have no connections to Russian Federation”. He takes a fresh look at things, regardless of whether some people may like this or not.

In response to a question on what advice he would give to the White House’s new occupant, Putin said a person like Trump did not need tips and especially not from a counterpart such as himself, as the advice was always misinterpreted and thus counter-productive.

Nigel Farage spoke at a Trump rally during the U.S. campaign and visited the president-elect after his victory.

Allegations that Russian Federation meddled in the US presidential election in 2016 have further strained the relationship.

And in January, days before Trump took office, the USA intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” aimed at hurting Trump’s rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. He added that “we are patient, we know how to wait and we will wait”.President Vladimir Putin has expressed regret that anti-Russian sentiments in the United States have prevented cooperation on fighting terrorism.

Putin said the real perpetrators could have disguised themselves to make it look like the attacks came from Russian Federation. This is quite easy to do with modern technology, he claimed.

Mr Trump has dismissed the notion that Russian Federation played any role in his November election victory. “The US, do you have (close relations)”, he said, speaking through an interpreter.

“The forces aren’t just interested in influencing elections and politics”.

Referring to trade, Modi said the two countries were close to achieving the target of Dollars 30 billion by 2025.

Mr Putin also warned that attempts to contain Russian Federation will not succeed.

Mr Putin cautioned that it is hard for him to form a proper impression of the US President because they have only ever talked by phone.