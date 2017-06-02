Qatar hack, bloody Bahrain raid follow Trump’s Mideast trip

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Riyadh, are fuming at the GCC’s maverick member, Qatar, in the aftermath of a very odd chain of events. This is pretty evident from Trump’s choice of Saudi as his first stop on his first overseas trip as president of the United States, and his willingness to get “Islamized” at the hands of the Saudi king, and beat about the Iranian bush on an unprecedented scale while selling military equipment worth US$110 billion.

Qatar’s official news agency QNA confirmed the deportation and quoted a foreign ministry source as saying it was “based on legal procedures and regional and worldwide agreements relating to the extradition of accused persons and criminals”.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are incensed by Qatar’s conciliatory line on Iran, their regional archrival, and its support for Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, which they regard as a unsafe political enemy.

Mehran Kamrava, director of the center for global and regional studies at Georgetown University in Qatar, said Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. see an opportunity to assert their influence after Trump’s visit. Since the QNA hack, regional media have published a flurry of scathing articles directed at Qatar.

Qatar continues to call for serious talks with Iran, starkly contrasting Saudi Arabia’s powerful deputy crown prince who has ruled out such a dialogue. What, then, has changed, and why has a seemingly dormant dispute suddenly flared up again and in such a visceral manner?

For the United States, on the other hand, Riyadh wields a lot of influence in the Arab world, meaning it can assist Washington in returning to the region, which the Obama administration lost to Moscow when the latter became involved in Syria in 2015.

The Arab show of unity with President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia had just ended when a spat erupted between energy-rich US allies he met – and praised – during his visit to the kingdom.

Emboldened by closer USA ties under Trump, analysts say Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. seek to smash any opposition that could weaken a united front against Iranian influence in the Middle East.

“When Trump gave fulsome support in Riyadh and said, “let’s isolate Iran” that sent a signal to the UAE and Saudi, which felt emboldened and said: let’s let loose everything we have on Qatar”, said Gerd Nonneman, professor of International Relations and Gulf Studies at Georgetown University in Qatar. Three years ago Saudi Arabia and the UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Doha for similar reasons, although they returned after less than a year.

A Saudi official did not immediately reply to a request for comment. In fact, few officials have publicly joined the feeding frenzy and have been careful not to single Qatar out by name in calling for brotherly unity against the Iranian “menace“.

In the Gulf’s tightly-controlled media scene, attacks made by news outlets tend to be authorised by governments. “The Saudi Arabian authorities must release him immediately and unconditionally and put an end to their relentless crackdown on human rights defenders”, said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty’s Middle East research director.