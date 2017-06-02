QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP)

In the transaction dated March 08, 2016, the great number of shares disposed came courtesy the VP, GC, and Corp Secretary; Woosley Christopher K disposed a total of 1,717 shares at an average price of $10.24, amounting to approximately $17,582. It has a 36-month beta of 1.79, so you might be in for a bumpy ride.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) ended its day at $10.00 with the rising stream of -0.10% and its total traded volume was 4.87 million shares more than the average volume. Pinnacle Limited Liability Co invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 115 shares. BAKER PHILLIPS S JR also bought $99,470 worth of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares.

Analysts gives QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) a mean recommendation of 2.00. 12,300 were accumulated by Laurion Cap L P. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 0% or 38,104 shares. Eagle Asset Inc owns 158,536 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

The stock subtracted in the prior trading session by -0.1%, closing at the stock price of $10. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The average volume of a stock suggests the liquidity of a particular company.

Now the shares of QEP Resources, Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 510,979 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Integral Derivatives Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Since February 24, 2017, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,470 activity. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP). The shares are at this time trading -3.68% less than its SMA 50 and 2.89% top of its SMA 200. It has underperformed by 1.70% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $48.56 million company. The 1-year low was reported on May, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $10.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QEP worth $75.00 million more. After posting $-0.14 EPS for the previous quarter, QEP Resources Inc’s analysts now forecast 35.71 % negative EPS growth. “ET AL Maintains Position in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)” was posted by Sports Perspectives and is owned by of Sports Perspectives. Out of the 12 analysts covering shares of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 4 rate it a “Strong Buy”, 1 rate it a “Buy”, 7 are advising to Hold the shares and 0 are saying “Sell”. Therefore 67% are positive. QEP’s value Change from Open was at -3.56% with a Gap of -1.42%. Wells Fargo & Co raised QEP Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, July 18. On Wednesday, December 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 15, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Inc Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for QEP Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 21 by Mizuho.

About QEP Resources QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. However, the company’s most recent quarter decrease of -2.8% looks unattractive. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana).