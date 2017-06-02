Quiz: Who should you root for in the NBA Finals?

Last year, Thompson grabbed 27 offensive rebounds in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

It’s Cavs-Warriors for a third time, something that has never been done in National Basketball Association history.

LeBron James had 13 points and five rebounds in the quarter for Cleveland, playing all 12 minutes.

With the NBA Finals bound to produce some close games, the continuity edge goes to the Cavs in terms of personnel.

Kyrie Irving, who hit the deciding 3-pointer with Curry’s hand in his face last June as Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to win its first championship, scored 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line but other than that they played a hell of a game”, James said. The Warriors are 0 for 4 from long range. Klay Thompson, playing more stellar defense while missing all five of his 3-point tries and scoring just six points, notched his 77th career postseason game to tie Jeff Mullins for most in franchise history.

The Cavaliers can level the series by winning game two Sunday before the series shifts to Cleveland for two games next week.

“It’s definitely special to be a part of, but I think when you’re on the battlefield you don’t really have time to just sit back and really think about how big it actually is”, Thompson said. It’s just trying to control that. “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2”.

Cavs guard Kyle Korver, who has made 22/53 shots from three-point territory during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, will be making his first trip to the finals.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 – including what’s perceived as a lack of parity.

Although the Warriors got an alley-oop dunk on a lob pass from Draymond Green, the Cavaliers went back in front when power forward Kevin Love took a pass from James and buried a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing.

Not to the Cleveland Cavaliers – but to Shaquille O’Neal. No one else on the Warriors has the size to effectively box him out either, which should make Golden State very vulnerable on the defensive boards. It was odd choice considering McGee’s very public spat with O’Neal three-plus months ago.

Once his night was finally done, Durant found mother Wanda at the end of the Warriors bench and held her in a warm embrace. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago.

The 51-year-old Kerr had left open the possibility he might feel well enough to return to the bench by Thursday’s opener against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. “This is going to be a boxing match”, he said.

After a 346-day wait, the NBA Finals are back and it’s as if nothing has changed.

All of that doesn’t matter much in the eyes of the handicappers, as Cleveland remains a heavy underdog (2-to-1) to the Golden State Warriors as the 2017 NBA Finals get ready to kick off on Thursday night. Curry became the fifth player in National Basketball Association history with 300 career playoff 3s after coming in with 295. Someone painted a racial slur – the N-word – on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD.

This will be star-studded affair with Golden State’s Kevin Durant joining the mix as one of seven 2016 All-Stars in the series.