Radiohead have shared previously unreleased track ‘I Promise’

Radiohead have premiered the studio version of I Promise on BBC Radio 6 Music. In the lead-up to the release of OKNOTOK, Radiohead has shared one of three previously unreleased tracks to be included on the OK Computer reissue album. Marking the 20th anniversary since the release of their seminal OK Computer album, the musicsphere has been treated to a slew of goodies celebrating the Oxfordshire shapeshifters’ masterful third album.

You can hear the track, “I Promise“, below. Though the track was occasionally performed live back in 1996, it was never properly released – until today.

Driven by an nearly military drum beat, it is backed by acoustic guitar and Thom Yorke’s keening vocals: “I won’t run away no more, I promise / Even when I get bored, I promise / Even when you lock me out, I promise“. The track is from their upcoming compilation album OKNOTOK, which is slated for release on 23 June via XL Recordings.