Rangers set to complete swoop for midfielder Carlos Pena

The 27-year-old is likely to become Pedro Caixinha’s third summer signing, joining the Ibrox club from Chivas Guadalajara.

The Gers have also been linked with potential moves for Aberdeen’s Ryan Jack, Hearts’ Jamie Walker and Norwich’s Graham Dorrans as they look to rebuild their squad this summer.

It is thought he has agreed a three-year deal with Rangers but the deal hinges on him completing his medical successfully and obtaining a work permit.

However, Rangers came out on top, and Jack says that Caixinha’s powers of persuasion played a major role in helping him make his final choice.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent such a massive club like Rangers and it’s an exciting time for everyone here”.

Jack is Caixinha’s first Scottish signing….

The fans know what they are getting with those players because they have followed their careers and seen them in action, in Ryan’s case at close hand for Aberdeen.

New Rangers signing Bruno Alves has issued a warning to Celtic by claiming that he does not settle for second best.

Jack made 39 appearances for Aberdeen this season, scoring twice.