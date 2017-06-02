Raonic advances to 4th round at French Open

Novak Djokovic looked in good shape as he moved into the third round of the French Open easily after defeating Joao Sousa in straight sets.

His sensational victory amid thunderstorms at Roland Garros means he will be able to relax and enjoy his birthday – when not required on the practice courts – and, more importantly, follow his beloved Madrid. His ups and downs since that monumental triumph in holding the Grand Slam of tennis have been mostly outside perspectives with here and there a quote from the team.

Holder Novak Djokovic is also in action against Argentine Diego Schwartzmann, who is playing his first third-round match in a grand slam.

“Generally, I felt better than the first round, so that’s exactly what I wanted”.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Dominic Thiem traded blows with American Steve Johnson for more than two hours under darkening Roland Garros skies before winning 6-1 7-6 (4) 6-3 in an enthralling contest on Friday (Saturday NZT). However the Dutchman threatened to upset the odds when the pair met at Wimbledon in 2010, taking a two sets to one lead in the second round only to fall short as Nadal ultimately went on to lift the trophy.

The 12th-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga left meekly, eliminated 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 by 91st-ranked Renzo Olivo of Argentina after only one game Wednesday in a match suspended a night earlier because of darkness. Nadal also prevailed 6-3, 6-2 early previous year in Doha.

Elsewhere, fellow defending champion Garbine Muguruza survived a scare on Philippe-Chatrier to overcome Anett Kontaveit in three sets.

Nadal won the first set in 23 minutes and won the next five games before world number 63 Basilashvili finally got on the scoreboard.

But the fourth seed recovered to claw out a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 win and book a third-round clash with Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Who will win the French Open?

“After that, it evolved into a conversation that went for, you know, 45 minutes”. I think something different in a good way. “Did I hit the ball towards you?” As the Spanish bull prepares for his first match against French player Benoit Paire later this evening, accompanying him on his march to potential victory is the new RM 27-03 watch by Richard Mille. He raised me to be a competitor and a fighter to the last point. “I came here to win the matches”, Kvitova said. But I am also happy at home.