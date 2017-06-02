Ravens waiting for word on Tavon Young’s knee injury

Ravens second-year cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL during the team’s OTA workout June 1, dealing a significant blow to a secondary that head coach John Harbaugh has called the deepest in his 10-year tenure with the team.

“Campanaro sprained his toe yesterday in pratice so he’ll be out for a little while”. “It’s not a serious injury, but it’s a nuisance, for sure”.

The wide receiver has played in just 11 total games in three professional seasons. He has two touchdowns (one rushing) in that span.

However, the injury dampens much of the optimism surrounding Young in 2017. The Ravens have been known to get too frisky during the offseason program. He was helped off the field by a pair of trainers. Davis strained a pectoral muscle. “He’ll probably be out there soon”.

The worst injury of all could be Young as we do not know the extent of his knee injury.

“Tavon Young you saw here today”.

Young is coming off a promising rookie season in which he made 44 tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is returning for a seventh season in Baltimore, and the Ravens signed nine-year veteran cornerback Brandon Carr in free agency.

“As (general manager) Ozzie (Newsome) says all the time, you need to build as much depth into your roster as you can, because injuries are going to happen”, Harbaugh said.