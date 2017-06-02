Read Ariana Grande’s Hopeful Message to the Victims of the Manchester Attack

More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening.

A new suspect has been arrested in Manchester during a large-scale counter-terror operation launched in the wake of a suicide attack that struck a pop concert in the city earlier this week, United Kingdom police said on Friday.

Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday’s attack.

Britain’s National Police Chiefs’ Council warned Wednesday that leaks of potential evidence “undermine our investigations” and the UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she had made it clear that leaks “should not happen again”.

Greater Manchester Police says officers are moving people from the area in the Moss Side neighborhood as a precaution.

Fearing that another attack could be imminent, the United Kingdom government announced on Tuesday that it had raised the country’s terror alert to the highest “critical” threat level.

The brother of Salman Abedi, the suspect accused of carrying out a bombing in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people, allegedly said he knew his brother was going to carry out an attack, but did not know where or when, according to a spokesman for Libya’s counter terror forces.

Her management said in a statement: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost”.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”.

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, nonstop over the past week”, she told fans.

As police raids continued Friday, specially-trained firearms officers were being assigned patrol duty on trains for the first time in Britain.

May says it now stands at “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The US President Donald Trump has called the leaks from his administration to American media organisations, “deeply troubling“.

British authorities have stopped and disrupted five plots since March 22, when a terror attack outside Parliament in London left five people dead, said Wallace, the security minister.

“Intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure”, May said.

“The focus is still the search for accomplices and the network but he could have made this bomb himself”, the source said.

“I want to make one thing very clear to Jeremy Corbyn and to you, and it is that there can never, ever be an excuse for terrorism”, May said.

May’s discussion with G7 leaders Friday, including Trump, comes on the heels of a spat with the United States over the leaking of intelligence to U.S. media of details around the Manchester bombing investigation.

Pictures published by the New York Times included remains of the bomb and of the rucksack carried by the suicide bomber, and showed blood stains amid the wreckage.