Read Barack Obama’s statement on Trump’s exit from the Paris climate agreement

The person said this decision was about Trump keeping a campaign promise on the same day he was breaking one, at least temporarily – a pledge to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Economically, it undermines the ability of the United States to build a competitive economy for the future.

In his announcement at the White House, Mr Trump said he wants to “renegotiate” a fairer deal that would not disadvantage USA businesses and workers.

Naturally, Trump’s decision was met with great backlash.

Some others, however, skeptical of the science that the climate is actually changing or believing that God will take care of the planet, praised the withdrawal.

“The Paris Agreement will endure”. The meeting was scheduled before Trump’s climate change announcement was on the calendar.

“We will continue to lead”, they wrote.

“On these issues and so many more, we’re following through on our commitments and I don’t want anything to get in our way”.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said.

He also said that the climate accord – which was signed under former US President Barack Obama – gives “unfair” benefits to India and China.

The same is true of the GOP’s grassroots: In a 2016 Pew survey, only 23 percent of Republican voters said they believed Earth was getting warmer because of human activity.

“I applaud President Trump and his administration for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

“Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again”, Macron added.

Mr Trump cast the Paris agreements as a global conspiracy that damaged the United States’ economic prospects, but said the country may attempt to re-join the pact if he can secure a better deal.

In an email to employees, which was obtained by CNBC, Cook said he had tried to push Trump prior to the decision to keep the U.S.in the agreement.

Among environmental groups, Climate Action Network said the withdrawal “signals that the Trump Administration is in total discord with both reality and the rest of the world”.

Google’s Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Disappointed with today’s decision”. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, Jerry Brown of California and Jay Inslee of Washington of the creation of the United States Climate Alliance, a coalition of states pledging to uphold the Paris accord and to aggressively fight climate change.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso drew parallels to the USA setting up a plan to establish the League of Nations after World War I, only to back out later.

Oxfam France branded the decision as “shameful and irresponsible, scorning people and world peace”.

In a statement backed by all 28 European Union states, the European Union and China were poised to commit to full implementation of the agreement, officials said.

“The future is in newer, cleaner and renewable technologies, not in fossil fuels”, said the society’s president, Venki Ramakrishnan.