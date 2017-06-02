Reading FC’s Jaap Stam: What We Have Achieved This Season Is Great

Huddersfield Town’s historic promotion to the Premier League after a penalty shoot-out win over Reading on Monday proves dreams come true, said their ecstatic chairman Dean Hoyle.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Danny Ward, who saved Jordan Obita’s penalty to give Schindler the chance to score the victor, paid tribute to manager David Wagner after the victory.

As Huddersfield and their 39,000 fans celebrated victory and promotion to the Premier League, Reading’s players had to take the despair of defeat in a shoot-out they at one stage led 3-1.

Huddersfield play-off hero Aaron Mooy believes that the A-League possesses plenty of talented players who could make the step up to a higher level.

Brown spent the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham, who were relegated to League One, then the second half at Huddersfield.

‘I have a contract and I’m very happy here, ‘ said the Dutchman. “I think we deserved it and the feeling is unbelievable now”.

Ultimately Leeds’ quest for the play-offs fell short in April, but Huddersfield have gone on to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

It would take a very courageous man to put money on Huddersfield Town winning the Premier League, but if you are that fearless man, they have been given odds of 2000/1.

“They will have a de-brief on Tuesday, as I understand it, but that’s football I’m afraid”.

Habsi thanked his fans in United Kingdom and Oman and said, “To all our dear fans and supporters, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being with us throughout the season”. “I don’t know what we can achieve next year, we are still the small dog”. I asked the players a lot of times to do this and they did it, it’s great that they get paid back something for what they invested in. Normally you don’t get in the play-off final in the first season but we did.

“Congratulations to Huddersfield and good luck to them”. “It was 120 minutes of grit and determination“, added the 23-year old, who impressed against the Royals throughout and made a big claim for a spot back on Merseyside next season.