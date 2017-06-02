Ready to shoulder responsibility to fight climate change: China

Dozens of Greenpeace supporters gathered at the gates of the United States embassy in the Spanish capital to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

Protesters accused Trump of becoming a “global threat” and “harming the planet” in signs they held Friday morning at the entrance of the embassy in central Madrid.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that the US withdrawal won’t prevent the rest of the world from pressing ahead with efforts to curb global warming.

President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, a sweeping step that fulfills a campaign promise while seriously dampening global efforts to curb global warming.He said the deal “hamstrings” America by giving foreign nations an “economic edge”, adding, “that’s not going to happen”.

The meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top EU officials will end with a joint statement, backed by all 28 EU states, committing the European Union and China to full implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Accusing Trump for “rejecting the future” by pulling out of the Paris climate deal, the former president warned that the United States would risk missing out on the economic benefits of being a part of the Paris agreement, CNN reported.

Some other groups expressed measured support for Trump’s decision, saying it provided an opportunity to fix problems with the deal. “But as the president has acknowledged, certain elements of this deal were not equitable for USA manufacturers”, said Ross Eisenberg, vice president for energy and resources policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, in a statement to Reuters.

In addition, second on the list of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter is the United States.

Trump said according to the Paris Climate deal terms, China will be allowed many coal plants and India will be permitted to double its coal production by 2020 but not the US.

Trump vowed during his campaign to pull the United States out of the Paris deal, arguing the pact would cost the United States trillions of dollars, kill jobs, and stymie economic growth without providing tangible benefit.

Hua said China will take “concrete actions” against climate change.

Trump said that his decision was based on America’s economic interests.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement”. Climate change is real.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.