Real estate experts say Vancouver home sales edging back toward record levels

If the latest numbers are any indication, it looks like Metro Vancouver’s housing market is starting to pick up the pace once again.

But the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported Friday that demand has shifted away from detached homes – thought to be the most attractive to foreign buyers – and moved to townhomes and condominiums.

Residential property sales in the region were 4,364 in May 2017, a drop of 8.5 per cent from the 4,769 sales in May 2016, which was an all-time record, but an increase of 22.8 per cent compared to April 2017, when 3,553 homes sold.

New listings for detached, attached and apartments in Vancouver totalled 6,044 in May, representing a 3.9 per cent decrease from same month past year, and a 23.2 per cent increase compared to April 2017.

The lack of inventory helped drag detached-house sales down 14 per cent in the first-quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2016, even as the average price increased 12 per cent to $612,584, according to a Re/Max study.

The benchmark for a townhome is $715,400, up 13.1 per cent since last May and 1.9 per cent compared with April, while the benchmark for a detached property is $1,561,000, a 3.1 per cent increase in one year. “This year, it’s clear that townhomes and condominiums are leading the way”, the board’s president, Jill Oudil, said in a statement.

By property type, the benchmark price for a condo is now $571,300, a 17.8 per cent increase over May 2016 and a 3.1 per cent jump since April.

Sales in Vancouver’s housing market have slowed since the provincial government of British Columbia imposed a 15 percent foreign buyers tax in August 2016 amid concern that speculation by global investors, mostly from China, was fueling a bubble.

Sales dipped, but so did supply, keeping prices steady or climbing and prompting Oudil to warn in April that home prices are likely to continue to increase until we see more housing supply coming on the market.