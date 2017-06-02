Real Madrid fan Nadal hopes for more European glory

Only 8% of winners have come from a team that finished fourth in their league during the previous campaign, and a quarter of semi-final spots are taken-up by teams who finished third or below. Now it’s about preventing a repeat of the 2015 final loss to Barcelona.

That could all change on Saturday, though, when the Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Charles joined Leeds United as a youth player, and was a legendary figure at the club, playing as both a defender and as a forward. He isn’t the most technically gifted player but his performance is fundamental.

Ramos and Higuain won three Spanish league titles together with Madrid.

Two goals in the last two minutes by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham broke Bayern hearts to snatch top honours for the Red Devils in dramatic fashion. He will, however, be buoyed by the fact Real’s attack has been the competition’s most potent this season.

He led Gli Azzurri to the title conceding just two goals with five clean sheets to seal a remarkable tournament performance.

Standing in the way of Real and history is a formidable Juventus side which is on course to register the Champions League’s joint-best defensive record.

Since Real reached the final, beating city rivals Atletico 4-2 on aggregate, Bale has focused his energy on strengthening his ankle in an attempt to be part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s Cardiff plans.

In the Champions League era, which started in 1992-93, no team has ever managed to defend its title.

Going down memory lane, one relives at how spectacular the Real Madrid vs Juventus matches have been in the Champions League.

A win for Juventus gives goalkeeper Gianlugi Buffon the single biggest trophy missing in his trophy shelf – the UEFA Champions League.

A prolific goalscorer at global level with 42 strikes in 98 appearances, Ballack moved to Chelsea in 2006 having dominated domestically in Germany for nearly a decade.

This season’s Champions League final is taking place at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

“The security operation for the four-day period covering June 1-4 will be the biggest ever seen for a sporting event in the United Kingdom”, says the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Still only 30, the former Arsenal man will be hoping to go all the way when Chelsea return to the competition under Antonio Conte next season.

Despite spells at some of Europe’s top clubs – including Inter, Barcelona, Madrid and AC Milan – the two-time Ballon D’Or victor failed to secure a Champions League trophy.