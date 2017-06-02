Real Madrid, Juventus clash in Champions League final

However, Mijatovic, who was also sporting director at Madrid between 2006 and 2009, isn’t surprised at Zidane’s success as he believes his spectacular career as a player makes him the flawless man to handle an ego-filled Madrid dressing room. “We have to prove our character and who is the best”, Ronaldo was quoted as saying as he eyed a third Champions League crown with Real.

– Juventus could become the ninth team to achieve the treble of league, domestic cup and European Cup/Champions League, the first since Barcelona won their second in 2014-15 and only the second Italian club in history after Inter Milan in 2009-10.

But Juventus will be no pushovers after eliminating Barcelona and Monaco in the previous two rounds. However, they more than make up for their defensive frailties with their free-scoring frontline, having netted 32 times this tournament, more than any other side. Madrid have scored in 64 consecutive games now, yet this could be their hardest test of all. Now, it would be a bit of a stretch to say that they are clearly second favourites against this Spanish side.

Thursday evening will see French duo, Lyon and Paris Saint Germain contest the women’s Champions Final at the Cardiff City Stadium. Juventus will attempt to keep Real Madrid pinned in their own half as much as possible and limit the Merengues to playing on the break. These two players offer two very different options for Zinedine Zidane, with Bale being more about pace and power, while the Spaniard is all about movement and passing.

Bale has recovered from the calf injury which saw him forced out of the last “Clasico” against FC Barcelona; a game that Madrid lost and where the Welsh worldwide came in for considerable criticism for his return to action before he was fully recovered from an ankle issue.

“I will be very happy if it happens because it is my former team and my brother [Kwadwo Asamoah]”.

The club is also craving another European title. Indeed, winning both of those titles would be a first for the club in 59 years.

And Mijatovic has been hugely impressed by Zidane’s ability to turn around Madrid’s fortunes after just 18 months in his first senior managerial role. The team spirit which he has created this year is the strength of this side. It’s not just eleven players who contribute, week in, week out, with 22 players who have played at least fourteen games this year.

They have been urged to arrive no later than two hours before kick-off to allow time for security checks.

Most noticeably, the retractable roof of the Principality Stadium will be closed, making it the first Champions League final to be played in indoor conditions.

While Zidane, Ronaldo and Bale hope their good fortune in the competition continues, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is praying for a turning of the tide.

Carvajal will sit in alongside Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, and Rafael Varene, while Tony Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro will play in midfield while Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are up front. Let us know in the comments section below.