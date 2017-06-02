Trump kept a campaign promise by announcing Thursday that he is immediately withdrawing the US from a global climate pact.

The White House began informing members of Congress Thursday afternoon that Trump planned to pull out of the U.S. from the landmark agreement, according to a congressional source. Trump also criticized this deal during the campaign, saying it would be a “disaster” for American jobs.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Wednesday in Alaska that he had “yet to read what the actual Paris Agreement is”, and would have to read it before weighing in.

Under the agreement, the US had agreed to reduce the country’s pollution emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 – about 1.6 billion tons.

Trump typically conducts a drawn-out, very public decision-making process.

Moscow has denied USA intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it meddled in the campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor.

For better or worse, a key player in the seemingly endless US war in Afghanistan is North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the alliance of Western powers disparaged by Trump as “obsolete” (a remark he has since kind of walked back), and whose member nations were hectored as deadbeats by the president during the organization’s recent meeting in Brussels.

Former President Barack Obama says the Trump administration is joining “a small handful of nations that reject the future” by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact.

On Thursday morning, senior administration officials said they still believed Trump planned to announce a withdrawal from the accord but would not reveal the precise mechanism the United States would utilize to execute the decision.

Meeting with global journalists on Thursday, Putin said "there are certain dimensions we can pursue more actively in fighting terror" – but "Russo-phobic hysteria" in the USA has made such cooperation all but impossible. Chinese premier Li Keqiang, visiting Germany, said his country would remain committed to combating climate change, despite United States moves.

Speaking in Berlin about the Paris climate change accord, he said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment”.

China says it will work with the European Union to uphold the worldwide agreement on climate change even if the US pulls out.

The United States officially entered the Paris agreement along with China on September 3, 2016.

The White House invited representatives from several groups that support withdrawing from the Paris accord, including staff from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank with close ties to the administration, and Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank that gets financial support from the fossil fuel industry.