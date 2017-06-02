Rihanna stole the show during Game 1

LeBron James hailed the impact of Kevin Durant after the Golden State Warriors star dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals opener.

As this highly anticipated rematch tipped off at last, the biggest difference from past year was clear.

The moment we were all waiting for finally arrived Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met for Game 1 of the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively, just finishing better around the rim”, Curry said. In the first half alone, the spindly forward attacked for six dunks and made six of his eight assists, relentlessly pushing the pace and applying pressure with his playmaking. But I’m not surprised by anything they do.

There were a handful of times Cleveland was more focused on Curry and the 3-point shooters, but Durant made them pay with six first-half dunks.

Durant provided a conundrum for Cleveland’s defense.

Kerr’s.841 regular-season winning percentage is the best in National Basketball Association history, and his playoff winning percentage of.759 is second only to Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue.

The Warriors improved their postseason record to an unprecedented 13-0 while the Cavaliers suffered just their second loss since the playoffs began in mid-April.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the series, before the action heads to OH for two games.

Durant won the first battle with King James. “That’s what you dream about as a kid, is to play at the highest level”. In fact, LeBron James has lost Game 1 in each of his last five Finals, going on to win the series three times. Kevin Love grabbed 21 rebounds and scored 15 points, while Tristan Thompson was held scoreless and to four boards. That group went to four straight Finals, winning two, including the first in 2012 against Durant and OKC. “That (wearing the sleeve) was the only way I could come close“.

Rebounding was about the only category in the Cavaliers favor as assists, steals, fast-break points and points in the paint all were all captured by the Warriors.

LeBron James was asked after the game what stood out from Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But he also had eight of Cleveland’s 20 turnovers, giving Golden State plenty of chances to get out in transition and further exploit Cleveland’s defensive woes.

Cavaliers: James’ 3-pointer in the third quarter moved him past Reggie Miller (320) for second place on the National Basketball Association postseason list, which is led by Ray Allen with 385. Warriors coach Steve Kerr attended the game, met with commissioner Adam Silver, and stayed behind the scenes while continuing to deal with spinal-fluid issues. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

“We were talking about it before the game”, Mike Brown said. No doubt James was otherworldly and Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving sensational, yet the absences of Green and Bogut were profound.

Kevin Durant led the way for Golden State, scoring 38 points (14-for-26 shooting) with eight rebounds and eight assists.

