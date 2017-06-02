Ronaldo back to break new ground at Champions League final

Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala tomorrow night during their Champions League final against Juventus.

Zidane and his men head to the Principality Stadium to face Juventus on Saturday as defending champions and newly-crowned LaLiga kings.

Zinedine Zidane is reported to be no longer considering 25-year-old James Rodriguez for Real Madrid selection, fuelling speculation of the Colombian moving to Manchester United this summer. “Juventus is a great team, but I think we are better”.

– Juventus are the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League (W9 D3).

“He knew how to create a good relationship with the players, he won the Champions League, then the (UEFA) Super Cup, World Club Cup and now La Liga”. It is no surprise.

The two clubs exchanged some legendary blows throughout history, but the connection between them runs deeper and extends to a perfectly round number of 10 players – and coaches – who have played and managed both sides. He has a strong mentality and is very calm.

While Zidane has already claimed four trophies since taking over from Benitez, Morientes believes the best is yet to come from the 44-year-old Frenchman.

As far as Real’s record is concerned, Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan side were the last to be crowned European champions for a second year running in 1990, but since the competition morphed into the Champions League that feat has proved beyond even the most expensively assembled teams.

After achieving their objective of topping the Spanish standings for the first time since 2012, 11-time European champions Madrid now stand on the cusp of greatness.

The club is also craving another European title.

Morientes said: “To win the title two times in a row is very hard”. He them chose to make peace with himself and return to Juventus to finish what he started, but his sole season back with Bianconeri turned out to be one to forget. The Galacticos, Zidane, Roberto Carlos, [Luis] Figo, all those players.

“They had brought lots of bottles of champagne because they felt strong and, moreover, they had a lot of experience in finals”.

For those people aiming to travel to the UEFA Champions’ Festival, which takes place around the final from June 1 to June 4, they are advised to consider avoiding Saturday’s event.

Yet, the Spanish giants weren’t always the kings of Europe they pride themselves as being.