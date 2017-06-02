Ronaldo: Fans Booing At Madrid Makes Me Miss United

Beyond his European exploits, Ronaldo has won 10 domestic prizes, if one includes the Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup, LaLiga and Copa del Rey. In 2009, Messi brought misery to Cristiano, who couldn’t score in that final.

Yet, whilst Juventus’s stubborn defense forced Messi to fire blanks in a 3- 0 quarter-final aggregate win for the Italians over Barcelona, Ronaldo can complete another stellar season by ensuring Madrid become the first side to retain the Champions League.

The Colombian changed his profile picture to his global allegiances rather than Real Madrid.

“If he wants my opinion, I’d tell him to stay but obviously he has his grievances and perhaps he wants to play more…”

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he will go down in history at Real Madrid but says he does not consider himself to be “a galactico”.

Ahead of Real’s Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday night, the 32-year-old revealed that he has been left frustrated at times this past season by those fans at the Bernabeu who boo him. In practice, he is more of a direct goal threat than at any previous point in his career – in which he is already Madrid and Portugal’s record goalscorer. We all remember El Clásico in the final of Copa del Rey in 2011 and his header to beat Pinto.

Perhaps Bale’s absence with a calf injury in the latter stages of the season prompted Zidane’s decision to keep Ronaldo in cotton wool in the closing months.

The most expensive player ever to play the game, Paul Pogba – himself a prolific presence on Twitter and Instagram – comes in at 40, behind Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori (20) and two Indian cricketers in Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ronaldo, according to Spanish prosecutors, should face charges for avoiding the payment of taxes due on image rights income between 2011 and 2014. And he duly added another hat-trick in the semi-final clash against rivals Atletico Madrid to carry Real to the final in Cardiff tomorrow.