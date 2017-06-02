Ronaldo ‘James wants to play more’

And Ozil, who played for Madrid from 2010 until 2013, believes defender Ramos could have a key role to play in the attacking third for Madrid if they are to emerge victorious.

Manchester United transfer target James Rodriguez orders Real Madrid to turn down £36 million bid. And while Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that they are far from friends, he did insist that over the years, they’ve developed a “cordial” and pleasant relationship.

“I really enjoy watching him play”.

Cristiano Ronaldo says James Rodriguez should do what’s bet for him.

“I think the next Ballon d’Or will come from the team that wins the Champions League”, he said.

“(Our supposed rivalry) is a thing of the media, who have to do and sell their business”, he added.

“Of course I like him, as I like to watch all of the good players and he is one of those”, said Ronaldo.

“I like to see all good players and Messi is one of them”.

“What I admired about him was how hungry for success he is. Not even once”, Ronaldo said, as quoted on Sky Sports. “He is a professional colleague, not a rival”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the greatest soccer players that have ever played the game, especially in the modern era. “He has his doubts and maybe in the future he will play more”.

Though hopeful that teammate and Colombia worldwide James Rodriguez would stay put at Real Madrid, the Spanish football heavyweights’ star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the attacking midfielder has reasons to leave in the summmer.

Ronaldo has already helped Madrid to the Liga title in 2016-17 and is now taking aim at back-to-back Champions League crowns, with Zinedine Zidane’s side taking on Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.