Root gives England winning start to Champions Trophy

“India has got four quality fast bowlers and along with that they have got two quality spinners in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja; it’s important to pick up wickets not only with the new ball but also with the middle overs”.

Root had treatment soon after his mishap and appeared to take painkillers.

Morgan, however, reiterated his support for the out-of-sorts opener, who will keep his place in England’s next match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Root finished unbeaten on 133 as the tournament favourites and hosts chased down 306 with 16 balls and eight wickets to spare.

England’s other issue surrounds the poor form of Jason Roy, who fell for just a single.

Courtesy Tamim’s (128 off 142 balls) ninth ODI hundred and a 166-run partnership for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim (79 off 72), Bangladesh shrugged off the disappointment of a batting debacle against India in the practice game. They have never won a global 50-over tournament and were, until a few years ago, something of a laughing stock in the one-day game. Root was adjudged the man-of-the-match for his blistering knock. Where he might have played straight, Roy tried to scoop Mashrafe Mortaza behind square but was caught at short fine-leg.

“I think the Pakistani bowling line-up overall is pretty good; it is the batting that is a little bit of a worry”, said Younis. Then Root, who had 59, twisted on his right foot after playing a pull shot off Rubel Hossain.

Moments like those will be some of the highlights and talking points of this contest that cricket enthusiasts as well as experts are going to remember for a long time. Tamim bellowed his frustration, for which he may be punished.

He’ll have a scan tonight [Thursday] and we’ll see what it comes up with.

Such was the nature of Root’s innings is that he had found the boundary just six times on way to reaching three figures off 115 balls.

The England No 3 then showed his own attacking prowess, smashing a six over long on before completing the victory with back-to-back fours over the onside.

The visitors made a safe start with Tamim and Soumya Sarkar (28) adding 56 runs for the opening wicket.

England’s number three battled cramp to anchor a tricky 300-plus run chase, constructing his 129-ball knock in a meticulous manner and staying at the crease for nearly 45 overs to score the winning runs with back-to-back boundaries.

Imrul Kayes, on 19, was brilliantly caught by a diving Mark Wood at mid on but that brought Mushfiqur to the crease and he and Tamim gradually accelerated the scoring rate with crisp strokes all around the ground. Liam Plunkett did the most damage, taking out Tamim and Mushfiqur in successive deliveries.