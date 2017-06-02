Russia Probe: Trump Considering Major Staff Shakeup In U.S White House

Congressional Democrats on Sunday demanded to hear directly from top White House adviser Jared Kushner over allegations of proposed secret back-channel communications with Russian Federation, saying the security clearance of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law may need to be revoked.

White House communications director Mike Dubke is leaving the administration, he said Tuesday, amid swirling speculation about a possible Trump staff shakeup.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”, Trump said.

Kushner’s interactions with Russians – including Kislyak and an executive for a Russian bank under USA sanctions – were not acknowledged by the White House until they were exposed in media reports. The idea of backchannel communications with Russian Federation, said Homeland Security secretary John Kelly on Sunday, would be “both normal…and acceptable” and even a “good thing”.

Trump did not come out directly and defend Kushner, but decried what he called the “fake news media” in a series of tweets earlier Sunday.

Administration officials close to President Donald Trump have been pushing Kushner to step aside while the FBI investigates meetings that Kushner he had with Russian figures during the transition period following the November election, The Hill reported. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Sunday on ABC that U.S. officials need to get to the bottom of the allegations against Kushner, including if Kushner was not honest about his Russian Federation contacts during the security clearance process. He remains an influential confidant within the White House as does his wife, Ivanka Trump.

The FBI is interested in the details of Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak, a meeting that the White House first disclosed in March.

“It don’t see the big deal”, Kelly said on “Fox News Sunday”. National security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters on Saturday that so-called back-channeling was not unusual. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us is a good thing”. “Kislyak said Kushner suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States for the communications”.

The official said the two share a “healthy understanding that there’s attention on you when you’re at this level”, adding that they are “unfazed” by the scrutiny of the past week.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the latest allegations involving Kushner as “serious” and called for a thorough investigation.

Whitehouse says he fears the U.S.is losing its global standing, in part because he feels other lawmakers are not condemning possible Russian meddling in elections, an issue Whitehouse says other countries are also dealing with similar issues. “They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case and I’m sure he’s willing to do so”, Corker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “They are in to do us in”.