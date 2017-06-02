Russia signs deal to expand Kudankulam nuclear plant

Meeting with worldwide journalists on Thursday, Putin said “there are certain dimensions we can pursue more actively in fighting terror” – but “Russo-phobic hysteria” in the USA has made such cooperation all but impossible.

Relations between Russian Federation and the US have been in sharp decline since 2014, when Western powers reacted to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea by slapping sanctions on the country.

Poupard says the attack’s simplicity “means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone”.

Addressing CEOs of the two countries after the annual bilateral summit, Modi said India had last month approved a policy to allow local private companies to work with foreign players to manufacture defence equipment in a bid to cut reliance on imports.

“We will do our best to make business in Russia worthwhile for our American partners”, said Putin, adding that there are strong ties between the American and Russian business communities.

The Russian leader said he was ready for improved relations.

India and Russian Federation have signed five agreements including construction of third stage of Kodankulam nuclear power plant along with credit protocol.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading global news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual “patriotic” hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia’s relations with the West.

The admission, which Putin made during comments at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, was a reversal of previous Kremlin denials of any Russian involvement in the information operations against Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.

The Indian government last week gave a special “one-time exemption” to clear a project for upgrading and overhauling of a Kilo class submarines in Russian Federation as part of an ongoing contract for the Indian Navy fleet, sources have told ET.

“We will upgrade and intensify this (military) cooperation, through joint manufacture, co-production and co-development of military hardware and military spares, with increasing reliance on the adoption and sharing of future technologies, in compliance with the obligations of the sides under the existing agreements on military-technical cooperation”, it said.

“I don’t think we should push figures here in our military cooperation because it has an unprecedented level in its volume and quality”. Russian Federation has been a traditional supplier of defence equipment to India.

Putin described the talks as substantative and said the India-Russia “partnership is developing into strategic and priveleged one”.

“We are concerned about our security”, Putin said.