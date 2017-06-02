Russian President Vladimir Putin hails Donald Trump as ‘straightforward person’

“Hackers are free people, like artists”, Putin said in the meeting, which was with editors from worldwide news agencies.

Likening hackers to free-spirited artists acting according to their moods, he said cyber attacks could be made to look like they had come from Russian Federation when they had not. “If they feel patriotic, they try to make what they see as a fair contribution to the struggle against those who speak ill of Russian Federation”. He said the two leaders had chose to speed up the bilateral cooperation in all fields, for which an “Action Plan” has been devised.

Russian hacking of elections has been at the centre of a controversy since the United States elections that gave Donald Trump the presidency. And part of that influence campaign were hackers. Moscow has strongly denied all allegations of election meddling in both cases. PM Modi said he interacted with top CEOs and urged the private sector of India and Russian Federation to work closely and boost economic ties.

Observers also noted that Putin’s statement further strengthens suspicions that the Kremlin is anticipating the release of evidence implicating Russian Federation in the hacking of USA institutions and campaign organizations during the general election.

“I think that he was totally right when he said it could have been someone sitting on their bed or somebody intentionally inserted a flash drive with the name of a Russian national, or something like that”, Mr Putin told Le Figaro, referring to Mr Trump.

Putin, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in St Petersburg today, said, “A special nature of trust and friendship exists in the relations between the two countries and its people”. The Trump administration has said it will maintain the sanctions while it engages with Russian Federation on other issues such as ending the war in Syria and counterterrorism operations. Macron’s aides claimed in February that Russian groups were interfering with his campaign, and a document leak hit Macron’s campaign in the final hours of the French race.

He also argued hackers could not influence the outcome of elections as public opinion was not that easy to manipulate.

A declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released in January said USA intelligence had concluded the campaign was ordered directly by Putin and was meant to tip the election in favor of Trump by harming Clinton.

India and Russian Federation have signed the much-awaited agreement on setting up two more units of a nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu and chose to give a “new direction” to the defence cooperation between the two “great powers”.

Russian Federation and India enjoyed a 70-year alliance forged during the Cold War when the Soviet Union was New Delhi’s largest trading partner.

“We are concerned about our security”, Putin said.

Relations between Russian Federation and the US have been in sharp decline since 2014, when Western powers reacted to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea by slapping sanctions on the country.

Snowden had the right to act in the way he did however, said Putin, who said he agreed that US surveillance had become too intrusive, while praising his own country’s intelligence services for operating within the law. “We are thinking about ways to neutralize possible threats at long distance”.