MOSCOW, June 2 Russian Federation said on Friday it was still likely to back the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change despite the US withdrawal from the pact, but a Kremlin aide said Washington’s pull-out left a gaping hole in the deal.

Putin also said that allegations there had been a secret deal between Moscow and Trump before his inauguration as US president were “hysteria”.

Urging world leaders to work with Mr Trump, he said: “You shouldn’t make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work”.

“Russia is moving towards ratifying the agreement, and we will continue to move in this direction”, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Khloponin said Friday, according to Tass.

When it came to the alleged hacking, he said there were no “Russian fingerprints”.

“This is a transferral, I repeat, of internal political squabbling in the United States onto the global arena”, he said.

After fielding several questions about Russian involvement in US elections, Putin fired back and accused the USA of conducting active meddling in Russia’s domestic politics.

Notably, Putin has never denied the election was hacked-he’s just offered up two inane theories on back-to-back days that curiously happen to track Trump’s explanation, although one of those explanations does implicate a Russian.

Putin said that there’s still time for the agreement as it comes into force in 2021.

The Russian president dismissed the conclusions of the USA intelligence community that Russia meddled on behalf of Trump, saying that he had read the report and found nothing but “speculation and conclusions base on speculation”. “Horn prints? Technology experts can invent anything and put the blame on anyone”.

Russia’s hopes for better ties with President Donald Trump’s administration have been dashed by the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation.

Thursday, Putin suggested that free-spirited Russians hackers, behaving more like artists than espionage agents, could have broken into the Democratic National Committee computers.

“What else is the ambassador supposed to do?”

“I invite you all”. “He must meet, discuss current affairs, negotiate”.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the US leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021.

He added that in an era of globalisation, “we should help each other as much as we can”.