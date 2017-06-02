SA’s unemployment rate at its highest since 2003

Statistics also revealed that unemployment among women is higher than among men.

According to Stats SA, 433 000 people entered the job-seeking market in the first quarter of this year. SA’s unemployment rate has hit a 13-year high.

Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force survey in Pretoria on Thursday, which showed the unemployment rate was at 27.7%, the highest it has been since September 2003.

The mining industry showed employment growth of 26 000 after a decline for four consecutive quarters.

The single largest sectoral increase in employment was in the nebulous “finance and other business services” sector which includes a variety of low-skilled service sectors.

He pointed out that the proportion of those in short-term unemployment increased by 2.4 percentage points to 34.2%, a further indication that these were young people who joined the work force at the beginning of the year. “Once they’re unemployed for a period of time‚ things are getting harder and harder for them to get jobs‚” said Lehohla.

Unemployment rates among graduates remained at 7.3%.

Unemployment increased and remained unchanged in all the provinces except the Northern Cape which decreased.

The expanded unemployment rate, including individuals who would like to work but did not look for a job, rose to 36.4% with an additional 391 000 people.

The official rate is driven higher by an apparently large movement of people out of the “discouraged” category into the just plain unemployed category.

Officially 6.2-million people were unemployed‚ of whom 29.8% were female – which Lehohla referred to as “the feminisation of unemployment”.