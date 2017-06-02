Salman Abedi: Did bomber have accomplice outside Manchester Arena? New evidence emerges

Abedi, 22, the suspected suicide bomber, died at the scene of Monday night’s attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

A British army soldier (L) and a police officer (R) secure an entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 25, 2017, after Operation Temperer was put into force putting soldiers under police command on British streets in response to the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

The BBC reported that police in Greater Manchester have taken the decision to stop sharing intelligence with US authorities on a temporary basis and only relating to this investigation. Ms.

British officials were particularly angry over photos published by The New York Times showing remnants of a blue backpack which may have held the explosive.

But British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the USA media which made public details about the British investigation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to express her country’s concerns about the matter to President Donald Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting on Thursday in Belgium, according to multiple published reports.

American media first reported the initial death toll after the blast, citing USA officials, then the method of the attack and finally the identity of the bomber, before British officials wished to release the information. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the leaks “greatly” concerned him, and added that he had raised these with the USA ambassador to Britain.

According to intelligence in the U.S., another extremist may have been monitoring the 22-year-old in the case he bailed on the attack. Britain’s National Police Chiefs’ Council said “the unauthorized disclosure” was a breach that had the potential to damage a “major counter-terror investigation”. They were exploring potential ties to Abdalraouf Abdallah, a Libyan jailed in the United Kingdom for terror offences, and to Raphael Hostey, an Islamic State recruiter killed in Syria.

Another of the suspect’s brothers, 23-year-old Ismail Abedi, was arrested in Manchester, a security official confirmed. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. “They just think, Oh, I’ve got something to say, for their own personal aggrandizement quite often”.