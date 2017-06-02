Salmonella outbreaks linked to live poultry sickens hundreds nationwide

The CDC reported 372 people in 47 states had been infected with outbreak strains of salmonella between January 4, 2017 and May 13, 2017, with 71 cases resulting in hospitalization.

In Washington, 16 people have been diagnosed with salmonella after coming into contact with backyard flocks.

More than a third of the patients are in children less than 5 years of age and 71 people required hospitalization for their illness. Salmonella infections are more likely to be severe for children younger than 5 years, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, such as people with cancer, diabetes, and liver or kidney disease. Seven of the 16 are children younger than five.

The people infected are from Chelan, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King (2), Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce (2), Snohomish, Yakima (2), and Whatcom counties.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection spread by fecal-oral transmission.

While contracting Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter and other bacteria from live poultry is relatively easy, the preventive measures recommended by public health officials are also easy, but must be practiced diligently. Not all birds carry the bacteria, but many do, according to health officials.

“It’s from the feces of the chickens, and so when you touch them and you infect your hands, and then you touch your face or touch food – that’s how people are getting sick”, Peterson said. Without a thorough hand-washing with soap and water, that bacteria can be transferred to food, other surfaces or anything the person touches, including their own mouths, according to health officials.

Symptoms of salmonella infection usually begin one to three days after exposure and include diarrhea, fever and stomach pain.

From 1990 to 2016 the CDC logged 65 Salmonella outbreaks linked to live poultry, and the 895 illnesses recorded in 2016 was the most the CDC has ever seen.