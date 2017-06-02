Samsung Heavy wins US$2.5 bln deal for offshore facility

Partners in the field development include China National Petroleum Co (CNPC), Korea Gas Corp (Kogas) and Mozambique’s state-run Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH).

The FLNG development, which had awaited sanction by project partners, marks the first such development offshore Africa in an emerging frontier region known for its potential to help fulfill the world’s growing appetite for natural gas. The Coral South Project will deliver a reliable source of energy while contributing to Mozambique’s economic development.

The FLNG facility, 439 meters long, 65 meters wide and 38.5 meters high, can process 3.4 million cubic meters of gas annually.

Eni expects to begin shipping LNG in 2022. It covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning and Start-up (EPCIC) of the Coral South FLNG facility and its associated risers and subsea flowlines system, as well as the installation of the umbilicals and subsea equipment.

A consortium led by TechnipFMC will build a floating LNG vessel for Italian firm Eni’s project off Mozambique.

“This is really good news for the government of Mozambique”, said Alasdair Reid, Africa expert at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The Coral FLNG unit will be used to develop the Mamba gas discovery in the Rovuma Basin, which lies about 48 km off Mozambique. Expected to generate annual gross revenues of more than US$1.5 billion per year (before tax) for 25 years, the facility will use 4.7 Tcf of gas over its lifetime. “Majors Eni, Shell, Exxon and recently BP have all now endorsed the floating LNG concept”.

“Smaller-volume projects are moving forward in this oversupplied environment. By the time Coral produces first LNG in 5-7 years time, new LNG supply is likely to be required in the global market”, Day explained. In March 2017 Eni signed an agreement to sell 50% of its shares in EEA to ExxonMobil, which will be completed subject to satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent, including clearance from Mozambican and other regulatory authorities.