Samsung launches Galaxy S8+ with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM

Available in Midnight Black colour, the new variant has a bezel-less dual-edge Infinity Display. Various other vendors launched their own pink smartphones after that, Samsung included, so we should definitely expect to see a pink Galaxy S8 in stores soon.

In fact, after unveiling the device this past April, Samsung noted that pre-orders for the S8 in particular were 30% higher than what Samsung saw previous year with the S7.

The Galaxy Note 5 is actually just the third Samsung smartphone to receive the Nougat update, after all the variants of the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S6. It is priced at Rs 74,990 and will be available across the country from June 9. The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more. The extra memory and storage will cost you an extra ₹10,000 bucks, meaning you’ll have to shell out ₹74,900 to get the new Galaxy S8 Plus. The Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440×2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display.

There is a volume rocker with the button for Bixby, which is rumored to be included in the device as Samsung introduces the artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant to more of its smartphone offerings. That aside, it comes with an array of sensors including fingerprint, iris, heart rate, spo2 among others.

While major USA wireless carriers are running different promotional offers for Samsung Galaxy S8 devices, not everyone wants to be locked into a contract and may prefer unlocked version. The Galaxy Note FE is expected to come with a 3,200mAh battery.

Well, not quite… Join Andy Walker and Hadlee Simons as they deliver their final verdict on the Galaxy S8.