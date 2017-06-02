Samsung’s Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System starts preorders June 4

A Connect Home system comes in a three-pack for $379.99 (£295), with a trio of Connect Home Wi-Fi devices included in order to cover a building of up to 1,500 square feet with wireless connectivity.

Works As A SmartThings Hub – Samsung Connect Home is the only whole-home Wi-Fi system that works as a SmartThings Hub, making it compatible with hundreds of Works With SmartThings devices.

Available for pre-order exclusively from Best Buy starting June 4, and starting at $169.99, the Connect Home first appeared during the Galaxy S8’s unveiling in March. Interestingly, Samsung also has a “Pro” model available, priced a little higher, but with 4×4 MU-MIMO, 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 8x WiFi connectivity, and AC2600 speeds (1733Mbps at 5GHz).

Up to five Samsung Connect Home devices can be installed, which can technically cover an area up to 7,500 square feet.

We now have a release date and price for the Connect Home, Samsung’s attempt to marry a router with a SmartThings hub.

Security-minded users should know that the Connect Home is protected by “hardware-based security technologies”, and will automatically download new firmware when concerns arise. People will be able to buy it from 2 July at Best Buy stores and online. Samsung Connect simplifies smart device management with automatic connectivity, convenient device integration and easy set-up.

Compact design – Samsung Connect Home replaces larger, antenna-laden routers with a simple, sleek and compact design that can be placed anywhere and everywhere in the home, even in plain sight.