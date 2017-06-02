Sanjay Dutt’s biopic to release March 30, 2018

Read the details here.

Sanjay Dutt biopic will focus on the actor’s formative years, his relation with his father Sunil Dutt and his struggles coping up with the loss of his mother and his affairs. The strong ensemble cast, plus a life so rich has certainly made everyone curious as to what we will get to see on the big screen.

From undergoing intense workout sessions to experimenting with hairstyles for different scenes, Ranbir Kapoor is surely going that extra mile for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Rajkumar Hirani collaboration commences with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, followed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next directorial venture. Earlier the film was supposed to clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will release in theatres on March 30 next year, reports news agency IANS. NOTE: “Not titled yet”. And its leading man Ranbir Kapoor was so excited about for many reasons.

However, we wonder what would be the title of this much-anticipated project? The film also stars Manisha Koirala, who will play the role of the late Nargis Dutt.

Apart from the aforesaid, there are also Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma (in a cameo appearance) playing pivotal parts in it.