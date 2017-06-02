School board asks Gov. Scott to veto education bill

Gov. Rick Scott and legislative leaders have struck a deal on a three-day special session of the Legislature, tentatively set for June 7-9 in Tallahassee.

“I have a lot of options”, Scott said Tuesday in Orlando.

Scott has spent the past few weeks traveling the state criticizing lawmakers for their decision to cut funding for Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida.

But some Democrats, upset with leadership crafting the budget and a handful of other priority spending bills behind closed doors, have offered publicly to help the governor push back a veto-override. If they’re able to gather two-thirds of votes, legislators could play hardball and override the governor’s veto entirely.

With the 451-page appropriations bill (SB 2500) delivered to Scott at 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, the governor has 15 days to act on the legislation. There was a lack of transparency in sneaking in “two very contentious bills” under the guise of a large, multi-faceted bill with “popular provisions”, some of which don’t have anything to do with the state budget, the association says.

If Scott exercises his line-item veto power, it would not prompt the need for a special session.

Scott vetoed more than $256.1 million in spending lawmakers presented him with the 2016-17 budget previous year.

School officials, meanwhile, want Scott to veto the main education part of the budget, saying legislators didn’t provide them enough money. House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, wants the bill with charter schools (HB 7069) to become law while still opposing economic incentives and supporting a reduced tourism-promotion budget. The challenge is finding a path for the governor, the House and Senate to each claim a win, or at least, a partial victory.

The session will include proposed legislation dealing with public education, Enterprise Florida, VISIT Florida and medical marijuana, according to a Capitol source.