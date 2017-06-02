SEC tweaks graduate transfer rules, opening door for Zaire

According to Florida AD Scott Stricklin, the SEC has chose to reduce the grad transfer penalty from three years to one, which means Zaire can come to Gainesville after all – previously the rule prevented schools from adding any more grad transfers for three years if those transfers did not earn all their April points.

Notre Dame grad transfer quarterback Malik Zaire reportedly wants to attend Florida, and numerous media reports Friday say a rules change in the SEC will allow that to happen.

According to several reports last week, Zaire had decided he wanted to become a Gator, but that decision could not become official unless the SEC altered its graduate transfer rule. Per Fox Sports, Zaire was leaning toward signing with the Gators over the likes of Wisconsin and Texas.

Stricklin said the SEC “probably was overreacting” with its initial five-year penalty in 2011, a change made when he was athletics director at Mississippi State.

The news doesn’t just affect the Longhorns. He is expected to step in compete immediately with redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks for the starting job. Zaire played in 17 games during his Irish career, throwing for 816 yards and six touchdowns.